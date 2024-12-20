Have you ever seen a police officer swerve while driving on the highway?

While you might assume the officer driving is trying to avoid slowing down due to traffic, or that they simply have somewhere to get to fast, there's another reason cops sometimes swerve while on the freeway.

It's called a "traffic break," and it could even save your or someone else's life in extreme circumstances.

What Is a Traffic Break?

A "traffic break" occurs when a police officer intentionally and slowly swerves back and forth across multiple lanes in order to control the flow and speed of traffic.

This weaving action helps slow down the speed of the cars behind them by signalling other drivers to reduce their MPH, as well as not allowing other cars to pass.

The officer will turn their emergency lights on before performing the traffic break, which helps alert drivers of oncoming hazards, such as stalled vehicles or road debris, or even accident scenes located just ahead.

These traffic breaks (also called "rolling roadblocks") also make the environment safer for emergency personnel to respond to crises on the road amid the danger of oncoming traffic and other hazardous conditions.

In rarer cases, traffic breaks can help facilitate clear roadways for high-speed police car chases, or even emergency airplane landings.

That said, if you see an officer performing a traffic break in front of you while driving, immediately slow down and do not try to pass them.