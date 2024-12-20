FBI Issues Grave Warning to Public Amid Drone Sightings: ‘Poses an Incredible Danger’

The FBI has shared a cautionary warning to the public amid rampant reports that mysterious, unclaimed drones are hovering in the sky—and possibly searching for something—above New Jersey and surrounding states in the Northeast.

Issuing a serious warning to the public, both the New Jersey State Police and the FBI office in Newark are cautioning N.J. residents to immediately stop trying to interact with or shoot the reported drones out of the sky.

"We're seeing an increase in pilots of manned aircraft being hit in the eyes with lasers, because people on the ground think they see a drone," Nelson Delgado, a special agent in charge of the Newark office, revealed in a video message posted online, according to the Daily Mail.

"We are also concerned that people will take matters into their own hands and fire a weapon at an aircraft," he added, warning: "Not only is this act against the law, but it poses an incredible danger to the pilots and the passengers on those aircraft."

Meanwhile, a recent viral video appearing to show a person in New Jersey shooting a gun at a drone in the night sky has been proven fake, but not before the clip racked up millions of views online.

READ MORE: Four Food Recalls That Could Impact Your Christmas This Year

The drone sightings in New Jersey began around Nov. 19.

On Dec. 3, the FBI in collaboration with the New Jersey State Police began investigating the sightings and asked the public to report any drone sightings or knowledge related to the drones via their tip line or website.

According to ABC News, on Dec. 14, an FBI official revealed that the agency had received nearly 5,000 tips related to the drone sightings, but that less than 100 tips "generated credible leads for further investigation."

AP News reports New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has asked Congress to give states "more authority" to assess and handle the drones.

It's unclear where the drones are from, who owns them or what their purpose is.

However, as of publishing, both the FBI and Department of Homeland Security maintain that the drones pose no threat to public safety.