13 Superstitions That Boaters and Fishermen Swear By

What superstitions do you live by? Maybe you're a total believer in "knocking on wood" or like myself, that "what if something happens because I didn't knock on wood even though I know it's not really a thing" mentality.

Basically superstitions give a us a sense of control.

I was going sailing with some friends when one of them reminded me not to wear green. That wasn't the first time I heard about that superstition actually.

Did you ever see the comedy Fisherman's Friends based on a true story? Oh you must put it in queue.

It's about a London music label executive who loves to party. He ends up in a remote Cornish village with his buddies for a bachelor party weekend trying to sign a group of shanty-singing fishermen.

Oh, and he falls in love as well, but I digress.

While watching Fisherman's Friends they talk about not wearing green because it's considered bad luck for fishermen and boaters since it's the color of grass, signifying land and running aground. This is because that London executive showed up to go fishing with the singing fisherman wearing, you guessed it, green.

This got me thinking about what other superstitions are out there for boating fanatics and fisherman when it comes to embarking on the great blue sea for pleasure or work.

Lobstermen and boaters I spoke with said absolutely they all live by a few, especially if you're a dyed-in-the-wool mariner or want to celebrate tradition.

Superstitions do come out of stories, folklore, tropes, myths, or legends from all over the world passed to each generation.

Here are 13 of the most popular superstitions, even if some seem a bit ridiculous today.

13 Superstitions of Fisherman and Sailors Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller