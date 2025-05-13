Youngest Dummy Maker in the World Lives in America

It seems you only see ventriloquists on talent shows like America's Got Talent, or maybe in local theatres or Vegas. Otherwise, you don't hear much, which makes Austin Phillips' career choice quite unique.

Clearly, this is a passion for the 31-year-old in Portland, Maine, who is the youngest in this field around the world

According to Downeast Magazine, Phillips Puppets is a world-renowned shop filled with ventriloquist dummies and figures, as well as unique puppets all made onsite.

Austin fell in love with puppets and learned more about ventriloquism when he was just five years old, and even taught himself how to throw his voice.

He eventually started making his own dummies when he was 16, and now his business in downtown Portland is not only a tourist stop, but he's a leading expert and go-to guy in the field of figure-making and restoring.

Every dummy I make is truly handcrafted, from concept and design, to sculpture and the mold it’s cast in, from casting and carving, to the internal intricate soldered brass mechanisms, finally, the oil paint I use to hand brush the faces in the traditional style. I am present every step of the way.

Austin's gallery has an artsy charm and is filled with his own private collection of dummies and vintage figures, restorations, and current creations he customizes for clients.

This is my life. I crave to be the best in what I do, because I want every figure that leaves my shop to have the power to carry on a rich tradition. A tradition of artists and craftsman who supplied figures for the best performers on the stage, decades before me. I want you and everyone I work with to feel the joy and love I experience in my craft. This drive has separated me in my field—my dedication to be ever-perfecting what I do.

They're either cute or super creepy, depending on whether a horror movie is involved. Then there are the beautiful ones, so lovingly created.

If you want to find out more about Austin's magical hands and passion for his art, click here for more info.

