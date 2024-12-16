4 Food Recalls That Could Impact Your Christmas Grocery Shopping

From honey-baked ham to fruitcake, Christmas morning pancakes to mulled wine, our Christmas grocery shopping lists can be pretty extensive. (And expensive, but that's not changing anytime soon no matter how many times you ask Santa.)

What's worse than not being able to find a product you need in store? How about not being able to buy an ingredient you need for your old family recipe because it's been yanked off the shelves?

READ MORE: 10 Christmas Songs You Seriously Need to Avoid While Driving

Nationwide and local food recalls can impact your everyday food shopping, of course, but it can also make grocery shopping during the holiday season even more hectic and stressful than usual.

From ingredient staples such as eggs to common side dishes, plan ahead for your Christmas grocery shopping as the U.S. faces various food recalls in December 2024.

Organic Eggs

From Christmas morning breakfast to a myriad of seasonal desserts and even savory dishes, eggs are undoubtedly a kitchen staple during the holidays.

On Nov. 27, Handsome Brook Farms issued a voluntary recall for its Kirkland Signature 24-count organic eggs sold at Costco stores. The eggs were recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The affected eggs were distributed to Costco stores in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina beginning on Nov. 22 and are stamped with a "use by" date of Jan. 5, 2025.

No related illnesses have been reported as of publishing.

Cinnamon Powder

From candied yams to all sorts of pies and sweet treats, cinnamon is popular Christmastime ingredient, but a string of ongoing lead-related cinnamon powder recalls could affect your holiday cooking this year.

On Nov. 18, IHA Beverage issued a voluntary recall of their Super Brand cinnamon powder distributed via retail stores throughout California and other states due to suspected lead contamination.

The affected product was packaged in 4 oz. plastic bags labeled as Super Dried Cinnamon Powder.

Vegetable Medleys

Your youngest kids might disagree, but no Christmas dinner is truly complete without a steaming side of hearty vegetables.

On Nov. 26, 4Earth Farms recalled a number of brands of its Organic Vegetable Medley, Conventional Vegetable Medley and Organic Whole Carrots due to potential E. coli contamination of the carrots contained in the products. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Dec. 2.

Nine products are included in the recall.

The potentially contaminated products were distributed to stores such as Walmart and Sprouts Farmers Market in the states of New Hampshire, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado and Minnesota, and have “best by” dates of Sept. 7 through Nov. 2.

The items recalled are already expired but may still be in consumers’ freezers. No related illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

Nuts and Fruit Baskets

Nuts and fruits aren’t just staple holiday hors d'œuvres perfect for grazing in the hours before dinner, but they also make convenient and tasty gifts for co-workers, neighbors and acquaintances.

On Dec. 12, Cal Yee Farm alerted the FDA of a recall of a number of its chocolate- and yogurt-covered products, as well as fruit baskets, that may contain undeclared allergens including but not limited to milk, soy, wheat, sesame and almonds.

The potentially contaminated products were distributed in Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, California, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Some of the recalled products include the brand’s Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Almonds, Yogurt Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots, Tropical Trail Mix, Butter Toffee, Mango With Chili, Hot Cajun Sesame Sticks and New Orleans Hot Mix, as well as a number of fruit baskets.