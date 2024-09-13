Avoid These Contaminated Grocery Store Cinnamon Brands at All Costs

Cinnamon was one of the many foods recalled over the last year by the FDA over elevated levels of lead. Now, a new investigation has found that there is still an issue with lead in some brands of cinnamon.

According to Consumer Reports, the organization analyzed 36 ground cinnamon products, as well as spice blends that had cinnamon in them. The investigation showed that 12 of the 36 products that were tested showed amounts of lead that equal 1 part per million or more. Consumer Reports says that this is enough for consumers to consider limiting the use of the products.

Based on the findings, here are the brands with the most amount of lead in them: Paras cinnamon powder (3.52 ppm), EGN cinnamon powder (2.91 ppm), Mimi’s Products ground cinnamon (2.03 ppm), Bowl & Basket ground cinnamon (1.82 ppm), Rani Brand ground cinnamon (1.39 ppm), Zara Foods cinnamon powder (1.27 ppm), Three Rivers cinnamon stick powder (1.26 ppm), Yu Yee Brand five spice powder (1.25 ppm), BaiLiFeng five spice powder (1.15 ppm), Spicy King five spices powder (1.05 ppm), Badia cinnamon powder (1.03 ppm) and Deep cinnamon powder (1.02 ppm).

Out of their findings, only is six brands were found to be the best to use. They are: 365 Whole Food Market organic ground cinnamon (0.02 ppm), Loisa organic cinnamon (0.04 ppm), Morton & Bassett San Francisco 100% organic ground cinnamon (0.04 ppm), Sadaf cinnamon powder (0.04 ppm), 365 Whole Foods Market ground cinnamon (0.12 ppm) and Sadaf seven spice (0.15 ppm).

Other brands fell in the middle of the road. McCormick ground cinnamon (0.23 ppm), Simply Organic cinnamon (0.28 ppm), Bassett San Francisco ground cinnamon (0.55 ppm), Good & Gather ground cinnamon (0.56 ppm), Trader Joe organic ground cinnamon (0.69 ppm), Great Value ground cinnamon (0.79 ppm) and Kirkland Signature organic Saigon cinnamon (0.80 ppm) all fell into the category.

While lead in cinnamon can be concerning, lead can end up in the product from the soil, during production and packaging.

Lead in food is concerning, the FDA reports. The biggest concern is in children, where it can lead to development issues.