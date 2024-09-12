‘Class II Risk’ Contaminated Popcorn Recall Affects These States

Popcorn is being recalled due to a risk classification issued by the FDA.

According to Newsweek, Kester Foods LLC, based in Oregon, issued the recall for the Butter & Yeast Popcorn manufactured by Yummy Monkey Organic. The recall is due to the labels of the food not declaring milk being in the product. The recalled products only stated that the food contained butter and ghee.

The popcorn recall was issued on Aug. 8, and impacted 365 units that were shipped to both California and Oregon. Affected batches of the food had "enjoy by" dates of 9/21/24 and 10/13/24. They can also be identified with the UPC code 9 96692 66641 2.

The FDA has stated that the recall is a Class II risk. This kind of risk is stated to be "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the outlet reports.

Kester Food LLC and Yummy Monkey Organics has not responded to a request for comment.

The popcorn is the latest food recall to affect consumers. Earlier this week, there was a massive recall on apple juice that affected brands sold in Walmart, Aldi, BJs, Market Basket, Walgreens and Weis Markets.

The Aldi recall on apple juice went into place for 16 states, including: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Walmart recall on apple juice affected 25 states, with the full list of stores and locations found here.