Husband Outraged After Wife’s Co-Workers Snub Wedding With No Gifts

A man on Reddit is outraged after his wife's coworkers refused to bring gifts to their wedding.

"Hey all. So my wife and I just had our wedding and we’re unsure if we’re wrong to be upset about some of our guests. For context, my wife is from a city about 1000 miles away. We invited a mix of her work friends and her friends from back home. Her friends that had to travel all gave generous gifts despite the fact they had to pay for travel and lodging," he began.

The man shared that he was upset that the work friends did not bring a gift despite them not having to travel.

"What was kind of upsetting, was that a lot of her local friends came with absolutely nothing. One in particular (Dani) brought her fiancée (who was kind of rude) and didn’t even give a card," he shared.

"I’d personally feel awful attending a wedding empty handed. Is it the norm to bring nothing? Like I totally understand if you don’t have money for a gift, but a $1 card seems like common courtesy. What makes this even more complicated if we’re invited to their 60k+ wedding next year. I feel like I would be justified in giving them an empty card, but think I’d feel bad. Our normal wedding gift as guests is $200-$400 depending on closeness," the man continued.

He concluded by saying not having a gift or a card is "tacky."

"I don’t expect a wedding to be a money making event, but it just seems incredibly tacky to not even give a card," the man concluded.

Users in the comments section shared their thoughts on the situation, with people being divided over who was in the wrong.

"Anyone who gets angry that a wedding guest didn't bring a present is not someone who should ever have gotten married in the first place," one person said.

"Tell your wife that her cheap work friends will not be coming to your house any time soon," another added.

"A gift shouldn't be seen as a requirement to come to a wedding. You should want them there to share in your joy, not to get their money," someone else shared.

"NTA it's common courtesy and decency to at least give a token gesture like a card after being invited to share in your special day," another chimed in.