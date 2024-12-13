Man Ruins Wedding by Throwing Cake at Bride’s Head: ‘She Burst Into Tears’

A woman on Reddit recalled the chaos that erupted at her sister-in-law's wedding following an impromptu cake fight between her husband and the bride.

"We were at my [sister-in-law's] wedding over the weekend, the day was beautiful, and everyone had a great day/night. We raised a glass to the happy couple, and another and another. Towards the end of the wedding reception it’s safe to say that most people were definitely different variations of drunk. The bride included. My husband included," she began.

"At some point during the night the bride, my husband and about four others were sat around a table just talking ... Without warning the bride took a piece of the cake (it had already been cut if this matters) and launched it across the table. It hit my husband on the shoulder. He said he was kinda shocked to be honest because it came out of nowhere and I think she was laughing as she did it," the woman continued.

In playful retaliation, the woman's husband "jokingly" threw a chunk of cake back at his sister, which hit her in the side of her head.

"She burst into tears and ran out of the room. My husband then spent the rest of the night as public enemy No. 1 as you can imagine for making the bride cry," she concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post sided with the bride's brother.

"Don't start anything if you can't handle the consequences. She needs to grow up. She started throwing cake she should have expected it to be thrown back. Instead of taking it in stride, she acted like a spoiled child running off crying, causing a big scene at her own wedding," one person wrote.

"The bride approved of cake throwing when she did it first, so she should not be surprised when she received the same in return. I don’t understand brides who think they can treat everyone like crap because it’s their 'special' day. Get over yourself," another user commented.

"It’s wild that she threw the first cake but your husband is the bad guy for throwing some back. What did she expect to happen?" someone else questioned.

"I don’t know what she was expecting to happen when she decided to throw cake at someone. That would come across as a clear invitation to throw it back," another chimed in.