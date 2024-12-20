Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Celebrate Second Baby on the Way

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have a reason to celebrate, because they are expecting their second child together.

Gummer revealed her pregnancy on Dec. 18 when she proudly showcased her baby bump at Ronson and Justin Theroux's annual holiday bash at Pebble Bar.

In photos from the star-studded gathering obtained by People, the couple were all smiles alongside Theroux. The glowing mom-to-be dazzled in a form-fitting red dress that highlighted her growing belly, while her husband kept it cool in a blue pinstriped button-down, accessorized with an arm sling.

The gender of their latest edition has not been revealed at this time.

Ronson and Gummer previously unveiled their first pregnancy when they attended W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in New York City in October 2022. In March, Ronson's sister has revealed to People that Gummer had given birth to her first child with Ronson.

"[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now. She's stunning," Annabelle Dexter-Jones told the outlet.

Ronson and Gummer tied the knot in 2021, with Ronson announcing the news in a post to his Instagram account.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," he wrote alongside some black and white pictures from the event.

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)," the producer added.

Ronson was formerly married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume. They were wed from 2011-2018.