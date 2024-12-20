Did Kelly Clarkson Just Shade Ex Brandon Blackstock With New Video?

Kelly Clarkson's solo season has commenced, and she is moving forward without hesitation.

In a video shared on YouTube on Dec. 18, promoting her album When Christmas Comes Around…Again, Clarkson seemingly makes a pointed remark regarding her former spouse, Brandon Blackstock, who is also the father of her two children.

The scene is adorned with a warm yule log crackling in the fireplace, complemented by personal elements such as stockings designated for her two children, River, aged 10, and Remy, aged 8, along with one labeled “Mom” for herself. Interestingly, a fourth stocking is displayed on the mantel, which does not carry Blackstock’s name but instead states, “Nope.”

The stocking Easter egg may not be solely directed at her former partner. Clarkson has recently discussed her status as a single individual, humorously addressing her reluctance to enter a new relationship.

In a recent interview with KOST 103.5, she stated, “I have numerous responsibilities. I tend to attract individuals who are overly eager to commit, but I am not currently in that mindset. I am quite noncommittal.”

Clarkson has been open regarding her sentiments about the relationship. She articulated her views on her marriage during a podcast episode of We Can Do Hard Things last year.

“I don’t think that’s true for all marriages. But in my case, if you’re not on the same path and communicating every day, it can be very hard."

Clarkson admitted that she was determined to make the marriage work.

“I kept telling myself, ‘I can do this. I can reach this person and make it work,’” she said.

The pair divorced in 2020 after seven years of marriage.