Why Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Don’t Want Her to Date Post Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s kids, River Rose, 10, and Remington, 8, from her previous marriage to Brandon Blackstock, aren’t thrilled about the idea of their mom diving back into the dating scene.

During a recent interview on KOST 103.5, the American Idol alum shared, “Both my kids are not into it. They constantly bring it up, saying, ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.’” Clarkson lightheartedly responded, “I’ve explained, ‘Hey, I love you, but Mommy needs loving too.’”

Despite her children’s reservations, Clarkson isn’t actively seeking a relationship. “I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas,” she joked, adding, “But I think the idea of love is beautiful, magical, and part of our imagination.”

After separating from Blackstock in 2020, the Emmy-winning talk show host has made it clear she’s not ready for a serious relationship.

“I feel like I’m a magnet for people who are all-in right away and want to be exclusive,” Clarkson admitted. “It’s not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I’m very non-committal right now … and I have little ones," Carkson said.

She also explained to her daughter, “When Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.” Clarkson added, “They’re young, so it’s hard for them to imagine their mom with anyone other than their dad.”

For now, Clarkson’s focus is on helping her kids adjust to their new life in New York City, where she moved to relaunch The Kelly Clarkson Show. As their primary caregiver, Clarkson has prioritized their well-being during this transition. “My kids are thriving here. We’re doing so much better and needed a fresh start,” she told People.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who was once her music manager, married in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2022 after lengthy disputes over custody and assets. Reflecting on the challenges of that period, Clarkson shared, “I was very depressed for the last three years—and maybe a little before that, if I’m being honest. I think I really needed the change.”