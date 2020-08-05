Is Rob Kardashian Dating Instagram Model Aileen Gisselle?

Is Rob Kardashian off the market?

Fans are speculating that Kardashian and Aileen Gisselle could be an item after the Instagram model shared photos of the former reality star.

On Monday (August 3), Gisselle posted a video of Kardashian with a filter that surrounded him with hearts. The pair then went out for a dinner date. Gisselle documented the evening with a photo of Kardashian wearing his Arthur George socks.

Kardashian did not post any photos from the evening. However, he does follow Gisselle on Instagram.

Kardashian's last relationship was with Blac Chyna. They called it quits in December 2016 and share a 3-year-old daughter, Dream, together.

Since the breakup, Kardashian has stayed quiet on social media and hasn't attended public many events. However, over the summer, Kardashian has been more active and open on his social media accounts and seems to be doing great.

Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that "Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years."

"He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results," they added. "Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody. Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on."