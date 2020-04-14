Rob Kardashian Alleges Blac Chyna Pulled a Gun on His Head in Shocking Court Documents

Rob Kardashian claims his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna pulled a gun on him during a heated argument nearly four years ago.

In new court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the reality star alleges the incident took place on December 14, 2016, during a physical altercation between himself and Chyna. He claims she pointed a gun to his head during a video call with a friend, as well as tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord.

"She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me," Kardashian alleges in documents, which were filed as part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna.

“About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene," he added. "When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”

The 33-year-old said she also "came up behind me with an iPhone charger and wrapped it around my neck tightly and started choking me with the charger. At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable off my neck."

"I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally," he continued.

The pair's on-again, off-again relationship ended in February 2017, and though they initially agreed to joint custody of their daughter Dream, they've been entangled in a messy custody battle for a little while now.

Kardashian went on to say that Chyna's behavior became "erratic, aggressive and violent" after their child was born, claiming that she stopped breastfeeding and began to drink excessively and use cocaine.

"When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong," he continued, offering more details about the alleged December 2016 incident. "As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive."