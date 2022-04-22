Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Threatened to Kill Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna allegedly threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. However, she also initially intended to keep the alleged threat an "internal" family matter.

On Thursday (April 22), Kris testified in Los Angeles Superior Court, where she alleged that Blac Chyna, legal name Angela White, threatened to kill Kylie and was physically abusive towards Kylie's ex, Tyga. Tyga is the father of Blac Chyna's 9-year-old son, King Cairo.

According to TMZ, when Blac Chyna's attorney asked Kris if Blac Chyna ever threatened Kylie's life, Kris said she "did not recall." The lawyer then presented Kris' past deposition, which alleged that Blac Chyna did at some point make a threat on the youngest Jenner's life.

"I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me," Kris said, per People. Kris then confirmed that she never reported the alleged threat to the police and "kept it internal between the family." The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch added that she wasn't worried about the threat.

"There were all kinds of things going on," Kris explained. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family."

In court, Kris told the jury that she still supported Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's engagement after the alleged threat made against Kylie because she loves "second chances, and I wanted them to win. I wanted my son to be happy."

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians in 2017 over "significant damages" Blac Chyna allegedly sustained following her relationship with Rob.

She claims that she missed opportunities due to the cancellation of her and Rob's E! reality show, as well as when Rob leaked nude photos of Blac Chyna on social media and accused her of both cheating and drug use.