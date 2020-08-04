Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Pool Selfie

Rob Kardashian shared a rare shirtless selfie while soaking up the sun poolside on Monday (August 3.)

His recent snap was reportedly taken while relaxing at his mom Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, California.

“I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!” he quoted The Dark Knight Rises for the caption.

The 33-year-old has stayed out of the spotlight to focus on his health and family. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that he is doing better now than he has in years.

"Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years," the source said. "He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody.”

Rob's reemergence on social media follows comments from his sister Khloe Kardashian, who told PEOPLE in July that he will appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the show returns in September.

"Rob is going to be on the show more," she revealed. "He's always around. People think we don't see him, but just because the public doesn't see him, doesn't mean we don't see him."