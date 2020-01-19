Is Robert Pattinson Engaged to Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have sparked engagement rumors after the model/actress was photographed with a gold ring on her ring finger.

The couple was spotted out in Paris, France where they attended a work party for Pattinson, as he is the face of Dior Homme fragrance. Attendees and fans spotted the ring, which was then photographed by The Daily Mail.

"Suki and Robert are a great influence on each other, which is why he is spending Christmas with the Waterhouses," a source revealed to the outlet. "Suki encourages him to be more relaxed and Robert keeps her grounded when she’s feeling anxious." The source also suggested that Pattinson had asked for her parent's permission to marry their daughter.

The engagement speculation comes after Pattinson spent the holidays with Waterhouse's family in West London. The couple has been dating since July of 2018 when they were spotted kissing while having a date night to see the musical Mama Mia! Here We Go Again in Notting Hill. Prior to Waterhouse, Pattinson was engaged to singer FKA Twigs until their breakup in October of 2017 after three years of dating.