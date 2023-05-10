Rod Stewart's son Sean Stewart reportedly "cashed out" his inheritance to save his clothing line.

A source claims the 42-year-old son of the famed British musician tapped into his inheritance early in a last-ditch attempt to infuse some much-needed funds into his "floundering" fashion brand, Dirty Weekend.

"It’s insane because this is the third time I think he’s relaunching Dirty Weekend. Maybe third time’s the charm," a source dished to Page Six.

Back in March, Sean, who launched the fashion line in 2022, shared an Instagram post about Dirty Weekend's rebrand. He credited artist Hector De Marquez for aiding him in the process.

"Really proud of the work me and @hectordemarquez have put into rebranding dirtyweekend. Someone who finally sees my vision ... what makes a successful business and entrepreneur is the team you have behind you," Sean wrote.

Sean married Jody Weintraub earlier this year. He popped the question on Valentine's day in Las Vegas, and wed later that evening.

"Sean asked her while they were out to dinner at Catch. They married shortly after getting their marriage license at 10PM at Little Church of the West," a source told People at the time.

Previously, the Los Angeles native notoriously dated reality star Audrina Patridge, even appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings.

READ MORE: Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: See Photos!

Sean's parents, Rod and Alana Stewart, tied the knot in 1979. The pair called it quits in 1984.

The "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" crooner has been married to current wife Penny Lancaster for over a decade.