Rose McGowan Slams #MeToo, Calls Supporters ‘Douchebags’ + Losers

While one Charmed actress, Alyssa Milano, continues to speak up on behalf of rape survivors as part of the #MeToo movement, her former fellow co-star, Rose McGowan, has come out swinging against the movement, which aims to hold men accountable for sexual abuse and misconduct.

In an interview with The Guardian, McGowan said that the #MeToo movement is completely self-serving, and not nearly as sincere as it claims to be.

"I just think they're douchebags," she said. "They're not champions. I just think they're losers. I don't like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organizations have supported me?"

"And I don't want to go, because it's all bulls---," she added. "It's a lie. It's a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they're lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that's enough."

McGowan added that she doesn't believe women like Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton were ignorant to the fact that Harvey Weinstein allegedly had a history of abusing women in the workplace, and that she'd rescind support for either if she could.

"I would take my years of support back [if I could]," she said. "Vociferous support. Even against Obama, I backed her."

So, is McGowan plan to run for office to right the wrongs she claims are poisoning American society?

"Yes. And I would run as a Republican. Just to f--- it up. Just to blow people's minds," she said.