Marilyn Manson's ex-fiancée Rose McGowan stands with the women behind the allegations of abuse against the shock rocker.

On Monday (February 1), McGowan sent a message of support to Evan Rachel Wood after the actress accused the musician of "horrifically abusing" her when they dated.

“I am profoundly sad today and disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who have come forward against Marilyn Manson, my ex,” McGowan said in an Instagram Video. “When he was with me he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after.”

McGowan was engaged to Manson for two years but separated from him in 2001. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress revealed that Manson’s use of cocaine was ultimately why their relationship ended.

In a reply to an Instagram comment, the Charmed star noted that she waited to make a public statement about Manson until Wood came forward herself.

“I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson. When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit.”

“I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward. And please don’t pull out the ‘why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors, it’s what stops others from coming forward,” she added. “And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more.”

Manson has since been dropped from his record label. He was also removed from Starz's American Gods and his upcoming episode of Creepshow was pulled.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Manson wrote in an Instagram post. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."