Marilyn Manson Dropped by Record Label After Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his label, Loma Vista Recordings, after actress Evan Rachel Wood's abuse claims toward the musician earlier today (February 1). The label gave a statement to Variety and Manson is no longer listed as an artist on the label's website.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label's statement reads. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Billboard reported that one of their reporters added a Manson cassette to their shopping cart on the label's web store, but by the time they went to check out, the item had been removed from the cart and Manson's artist page was no longer on the site. Prior to today, the store had over 25 merchandise items related to the artist available for purchase, according to Internet Archive.

Wood initially made an abuse testimony before congress in 2018, but did not name Manson as the perpetrator until today. As speculation grew over time, several outlets attempted to question Manson about the allegations, but were cut off.

The actress posted a statement today on her social media, admitting that Manson was her abuser and stating that she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission." Their relationship was publicized in 2007, they were engaged in 2010 and broke up shortly after.

Loma Vista Recordings is an independent record label founded by former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Records Tom Whalley. Other artists on their roster include Ghost, Denzel Curry and St. Vincent.