Is Running Out of Gas Technically Illegal?

Have you ever run out of gas? Admittedly, it happened to me once. I was driving along a highway in Colorado, and all of a sudden, my car started jerking, and I was like, sh!t as I veered off to the shoulder.

I knew I needed gas, but I zoned out. It was so embarrassing, as I became one of the 20% of people who run out of gas at some point during their lives. According to the Auto Cheat Sheet website, a million people run out of gas each year.

I didn't get a ticket, but was the state trooper just being nice? Is it technically illegal to run out of gas?

Here are four weird driving laws so obscure they're only on the books in one area of the country according to the Interesting Facts website.

RUNNING OUT OF GAS IS ILLEGAL

If you run out of gas in one section of Youngstown, Ohio, known for being congested, you can get a citation.

HONKING CAR HORNS OUTSIDE SANDWICH SHOPS IS ILLEGAL

Yes, this is actually a law in Little Rock, Arkansas. This weird law goes into effect at 9 PM each night, wherever cold drinks and sandwiches are served.

USING PROFANITY IN PUBLIC IS ILLEGAL

In Rockville, Maryland, using profanity in public within earshot of anyone is against the law.

CRUISING BACK AND FORTH IS ILLEGAL

In the town of Westminster, Colorado, if you drive back and forth in front of the same location at least three times, you can get a ticket, so leave the cruising to the 1950s. This law is in play between 9:00 PM and 4:00 AM.

