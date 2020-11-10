Rupert Grint Just Shared the First Photo of His New Baby Girl and It’s the Little Drop of Joy We Needed Today

Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome shared the first photo of their newborn baby, announcing her precious name in the process.

The Harry Potter alum finally joined Instagram and revealed his daughter's name. Posted Tuesday (November 10), the heartwarming photo shows his daughter laying on his chest while Grint smiles at the camera.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am," he captioned the sweet photo. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

See the photo, below.

Groome gave birth to their daughter back in May. Groome and Grint have been dating since 2011 and have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Along with his first Instagram post, he paid tribute to his wizarding past with a throwback image. His profile picture is a photo of Maggie Smith—who portrayed Professor McGonagall in the film series—kissing his cheek.