Rupert Grint is going to be a father!

The Harry Potter star and his girlfriend and fellow actress Georgia Groome are expecting their first child. The actor's representative announced the big news on Friday (April 10).

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the representative told The Daily Mail.

The announcement follows the release of paparazzi pictures that surfaced of the couple out to pick up groceries in London on Thursday (April 9) with Groome's baby bump visibly showing.

Groome is best known for her role as Georgia Nicholson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging.

The couple have been dating on and off for the last nine years and kept their personal lives private. The 31-year-old told Radio Times that dating another actor has its advantages. "It definitely helps," he shared. "It’s not like being in One Direction, but there’s always something, every day, even with my hat on. It’s never calmed down."

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he previously told The Guardian. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."