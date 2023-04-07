S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Dead at 46, Weeks After Reunion Announcement

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died. He was 46.

His passing was announced via the U.K. pop group's official Twitter account Friday (April 7).

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the group wrote in a statement.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time," they continued.

Cattermole, who passed away April 6, was scheduled to appear alongside his fellow bandmates on tour later this year.

S Club 7's tour, which was just announced in February, would have marked the group's 25th anniversary.

According to The Sun, S Club 7 member Hannah Spearritt "broke down" after she heard the news of Cattermole's death.

"Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened. No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief," a source told the U.K. tabloid.

Cattermole joined S Club 7 when it originally formed in 1998. He stayed with the group for four years before exiting in 2002.

He then joined a group called Skua. However, they were short-lived and disbanded just a year after forming.

Over the course of their career, S Club 7 scored massive pop hits including "S Club Party," "Never Had a Dream Come True" and more.

Watch S Club 7's "S Club Party" Music Video: