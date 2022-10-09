TikToker Says Sam’s Club Mechanic Gave Away Her Car to Stranger

A Sam's Club employee apparently gave a woman's car that was being serviced to a random stranger.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @Heather.Feather25 shared her story in a series of videos. The original TikTok gained over 2.7 million views with viewers being shocked that this could happen to someone.

"So I am here at Sam's Club at 71st and Bingo in Tulsa, Okla. and I went to go pick up my car at the tire and batteries, and as you can see this place is dead closed. They can't find my car or my keys and nobody has answers," she said in the first video.

In a follow-up TikTok, she explained that she learned from a Sam's Club manager that a white homeless man was attempting to sell a speaker to their customers and ended up asking the auto employee for "his" car and keys. The employee apparently did not ask for identification or a receipt.

"The man that received my car keys just asked him for them,” Heather Simonini explained to Local news station News on 6. “The man then handed him the keys and didn't ask for ID or membership."

In a third video, she shared clips of the manager speaking to police officers and revealed some of their conversations. He is heard saying that this incident should have never happened.

"Hands him the keys,” the manager said to the officer. “He goes out, and I have footage of him going out to the side. Our process is you check the ID to make sure that matches the owner of the car,” he added. “Our associate handed him the key."

Police found her car but it is unclear when the car will be returned to her or what, if any, damage and mileage it sustained.

"I have no idea if it's involved in something that could potentially put me or my child at risk," she told the news outlet.