Scarlett Johansson has had her fair share of romances on and off the big screen.

From indie musicians to comedians and Hollywood heartthrobs, ScarJo has been no Black Widow when it comes to love.

Now that Johansson and her SNL beau Colin Jost have gone public and attended major events together, learn about the 35-year-old screen star's relationship timeline and how she's managed to keep her private life, well, pretty private over the years.