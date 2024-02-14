Hot Ones host Sean Evans is reportedly dating adult film star Melissa Stratton.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old YouTube star is "without a doubt" dating Stratton.

The rumored couple "initially started talking in October 2023 before linking up in person for the first time at the end of the year."

The lovebirds have been traveling the country together, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to the tabloid.

On Feb. 11, Evans and Stratton were spotted together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas as the actress and model is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, who scored a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

On Twitter (now X), the 34-year-old actress posted photos of her and Evans at the big game, as well as pictures of them enjoying some quality time together in Sin City.

Evans, who has hosted Hot Ones since 2015, briefly popped up in Sunday’s Super Bowl commercial for YouTube TV.

Khloe Kardashian commented on Evans' ability to flirt during an episode of Hot Ones in 2022.



The host applauded the reality star for the elaborate pantry inside her Los Angeles mansion, calling it the "most organized and impressive kitchen pantry I’ve ever seen in my life."

"I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best flirting you could ever give me: complimenting my pantry," Khloe replied.

Hot Ones drops a new episode every Thursday on the First We Feast YouTube channel.