Selena Gomez Addresses Criticism That She’s Not ‘the Greatest Singer’

Selena Gomez opened up about the criticism she's faced over her singing ability.

The 27-year-old appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (March 6) where she spoke with the fellow singer about music.

"I've constantly been trying to make my music better and better because you know, I know that people may not think I'm the greatest singer," Gomez confessed to the talk show host.

"But, I just work my a-s off," she continued. "I really love writing and creating and creating melodies and growing. I felt like [her album Rare] was my chance to say all the things I wanted to say."

Clarkson then gave Gomez and the world a great piece of advice. "You said, 'A lot of people might not think I'm the best singer,'" she reiterated. "The best singer in the world is not the loudest and it’s not the ‘Oh my God, you have to sing like Whitney Houston.’"

"The best singers in the world move you — and that comes from all different sounds and styles," Clarkson explained. "From a singer to a singer, it’s beautiful what you do. And I love your record, and I love singing your music. It means something and it moves people."

"So, don't ever negate your gift — because it's powerful," Clarkson concluded.

Watch the interview, below.