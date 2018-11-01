REPORT: Selena Gomez ‘Feeling Well’ but ‘Continues to Be Fragile’ Following Hospitalization

Selena Gomez is reportedly "feeling well again and doing much better after her health scare."

HollywoodLife.com reports that the "Taki Taki" singer is on the mend following her hospitalization last month, though her "body continues to be fragile and she fears she will always worry about one of her many health issues."

"For this brief moment, she is feeling much stronger, healthier and happier," a source told the outlet Wednesday (October 31).

On October 10, news broke that Gomez had been hospitalized in late September due to a low white blood cell count in connection to her 2017 kidney transplant. She was readmitted to the same hospital soon after and, days later, went for treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility after suffering an alleged "emotional breakdown" and panic attacks when things didn't improve.

Nearly a month later, Gomez is getting back on her grind, but she's apparently taking things slow.

"She has been slowly getting back to her many creative projects and is slowly putting her life back together after what became a real wake up call," the source continued "Selena has learned that she must put her health first and above everything else."