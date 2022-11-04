Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’

Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years: her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber.

Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Friday (Nov. 4). In the movie, she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and shares why it was the "best thing that ever happened to me."

For Gomez, dealing with the breakup in the public eye was difficult, but her song "Lose You to Love Me" helped her get her feelings out.

"Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore," she says in the film.

After the breakup, she was able to find the brighter side of the situation.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me," she shares in the movie.

After Gomez and Bieber broke up, Bieber dated and eventually married model Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber.

In the wake of the split, Gomez released a string of successful music, including "Lose You To Love Me" and her 2020 album Rare. She has also received acclaim for her role as Mabel on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Released in October 2019, "Lose You to Love Me" has become a signature song for Gomez. It became her first solo song to hit No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been certified 3x Platinum in the U.S., moving the sales equivalent of 3,000,000 total units.