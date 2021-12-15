Selena Gomez Got a Mysterious New Back Tattoo (PHOTO)

Selena Gomez has a brand new tattoo and the hunt to find out what it means is officially on!

On Wednesday (Dec. 15), celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy shared a photo of the "Ice Cream" singer's latest ink. He captioned the moody snapshot simply with Gomez's Instagram username and an emoji of a hand writing with a pen.

The famed ink master initially uploaded and deleted the photo off social media only to re-upload it once again.

Gomez likely got inked while she was in New York City filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

See the viral photo of Selena Gomez's new tattoo, below.

Gomez's latest tattoo appears to start at the base of her neck and extend down her spine, almost to her mid-back.

However, the photo was taken from far away and seemingly on a phone so when the image is zoomed in the quality isn't good enough to tell what exactly the large tattoo is meant to be.

"What is this? We need answers," one fan commented on Instagram.

Fans speculate that the design might be of a rose or something dripping down the singer's spine.

Others theorize that it could mark the start of the singer's new musical era. Back in 2020, Gomez alluded to her then-upcoming album Rare with a tattoo of the word behind her ear on her neck.

Gomez got her first tattoo, a music note on the side of her hand, in 2012. She has enlisted the help of Bang Bang with her more detailed and intricate tattoos, such as the praying hands on her thigh and the cross tattoo on her collarbone.