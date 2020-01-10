Selena Gomez Debuts Her Most Personal Album yet With ‘Rare': Listen

Selena Gomez is back! The pop star debuted her third studio album with Rare.

The 27-year-old released her most personal body of work yet, with songs ranging from deep emotional ballads to upbeat pure pop tracks with positive messages. With all of the excitement, fans waited over 24 hours outside retailers to snag a copy of her latest album.

This marks the first release for Gomez since her 2015 release, Revival. The influence and stories on the new album stem from new subject matter from relationship drama to self-love, health scares and wanting to hide away from the spotlight.

Listen to Rare, below:

Gomez said that she found healing from creating the album about her real-life experiences. "Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible," she told Spotify in an interview prior to the album launch. "I thought that I was so ready like two years ago, I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year."

See fan reactions to the new music, below.