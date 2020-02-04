Selena Gomez Announces Rare Beauty Makeup Line

Selena Gomez unveiled her new business venture -- a beauty line.

The 27-year-old made the big announcement on Tuesday (February 4) by sharing a behind the scenes video of her creating the makeup. The premise of her new undertaking is for customers to be themselves and express themselves in their own unique way.

Her previous Revival Tour official Instagram account is now @RareBeauty which will officially debut in the summer of 2020 via Sephora and will go global in 2021. The title of the upcoming line is named after her third studio album Rare.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer," she wrote in the announcement.

Gomez added, "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait."

The video showed the singer testing and swatching different products. After the big unveiling, Gomez did an Instagram live stream where she answered a few questions and spoke about the new line.

"A lot of what’s coming up is going to be in participation with you guys," she told the viewers. "I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real... real stories and real people and just a place where people can feel like they’re in a community. Where they don’t feel pressure to look like anything but themselves."

Watch the videos, below.