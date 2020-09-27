Selena Gomez Reveals the Song ‘That Killed Me’ to Create

Selena Gomez opened up about the hardest song for her to record.

On the September 23 episode of Song Exploder, the "Rare" singer shared the creative process behind her first No. 1 single, "Lose You To Love Me."

"This song alone represents what a lot of people who are heartbroken have gone through," she explained. "One of the hardest parts for me to sing in the song was the bridge. It's the ending of the song, and that's the part where it's like, 'You know, I guess this is goodbye forever for us.' And that killed me."

"And now the chapter is closed and done / To love, love, yeah / To love, love, yeah / To love, yeah / And now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us," Gomez sings in the song.

Gomez was the person who suggested that the song should be a ballad and began to hum over production duo Mattman & Robin's piano chords. She began crying while she hummed along to the song. "This is so beautiful, this is exactly what I wanted," she said at the time.

Gomez co-wrote the song alongside friends Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. "When Julia came in and was talking about what her and Selena had discussed, it was really wanting to address like head-on what Selena had been through—the heartbreak, the emotional roller coaster, but really portray that she is on the other side of it," Tranter shared.

"One of her superpowers is being so honest, and she's going to give you her life in the lyric, but then when she gets on the mic, she does the same thing," he added. "She tells you the story, she brings you through her truth, and that is what makes great art."