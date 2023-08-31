Did Selena Gomez Break This SAG-AFTRA Strike Rule?

Selena Gomez is in hot water after she shared a post on social media amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

According to Variety, this week the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a video from the set of the series on her Instagram, tagging the show in her post.

The post, simply captioned "missing and wanting," was reportedly live for 15 hours before Gomez removed it from her account.

Though Gomez did not speak in the video, many took offense to her post, which was shared amid the ongoing strikes. According to Variety, one Instagram user called the post "tone deaf."

According to Backstage.com, during the strike members of SAG are not permitted to "accept new work for promotion of struck companies or their content."

Additionally, members must "refrain from posting on social media about any struck work."

READ MORE: Actors Reveal What They Really Make From Residuals Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Only Murders in the Building is currently airing its third season on Hulu. The show began airing its third season on Aug. 8 and will air until Oct 3. Gomez stars in the series alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The critically acclaimed murder-mystery series currently has a 99 percent from critics and 91 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

During a press conference in July, Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher shared the ways in which actors are being "victimized" by studios.

"We are being victimized by a very greedy enterprise. At some point you have to say ‘No, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’” Drescher said, according to Variety.

Most of Hollywood is currently on strike for better wages, benefits and residuals amid the age of streaming. Many actors and writers are also concerned about the rise of AI.