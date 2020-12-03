Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Allowing Neo-Nazis to Sell Racist and Hateful Products

Selena Gomez blasted Facebook for allowing Neo-Nazis to sell racist merchandise on the platform.

On Wednesday (December 2), Gomez shared a startling screenshot of extremely hateful merchandise advertised on Facebook and Instagram. (Instagram is now owned by Facebook.)

One of the products is a t-shirt which reads "#WhiteLivesMatter" and depicts Donald Duck (a white duck) with the Nazi symbol stomping on a black duck. Another shirt says to support your local chapter's command, while a third has Kyle Rittenhouse depicted as a hero and calls for his immediate release. Rittenhouse shot three people and killed two during a Black Lives Matter protest in August.

"Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram," the original post read. "Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now."

Gomez retweeted the post and wrote, "I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

Facebook has not yet released a statement regarding the posts. At the time of this article's publication, it seems as though one of the Instagram accounts selling the merchandise has been deactivated or suspended.

See the tweet and racist shirts, below.