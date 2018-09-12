Here’s Why Selena Gomez Wore the Word ‘Ugly’ During NYFW

Selena Gomez may be a lot of things—an actress, a pop star, an activist and the reigning queen of Instagram—but if there's one thing she definitely is not, it's ugly... in any sense of the word.

However, on Tuesday evening (September 11), the "Back to You" singer made a rather "ugly" statement while going out to dinner in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week, wearing the word in big jeweled letters in her hair.

But it's unlikely that Gomez was making a statement about herself: as fans have pointed out, the glittering hair clip, possibly from the Ashley Williams London collection, was probably meant as a message to fashion designer Stefano Gabbana, of Dolce & Gabbana.

Back in June, Gabbana publicly called the pop star "ugly" on social media. When fashion account @thecatwalkitalia posted a collage of Gomez, Gabbana wrote in the comments, "E’ proprio brutta!!!," which translates to "She’s really ugly!!!" in English.

While many are convinced that the performer's "ugly" fashion statement is meant as a message to the problematic designer, Gomez has not made a publicly clarified the meaning behind the hair accessory.

Nevertheless, we can read between the lines on this one.