What is ‘Wondermind’? Learn All About Selena Gomez’s New Mental Health Company

Selena Gomez has a new business venture, a mental health fitness application whose goal is to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

The singer-actress co-founded Wondermind alongside her mother, Mandy Teefy, along with friend and Newsette CEO, Daniella Pierson. Their website was recently launched along with a welcome video from its three creators.

In a personal letter to fans, the women admitted that they all struggled with mental health over the years and "realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it." The trio is also in the process of launching a podcast for their new endeavor.

"It takes more than an inspirational quote to really change your mindset," the official Wondermind website reads. "Even if you see a therapist (which is amazing), you still need to work on yourself between sessions. (You wouldn’t expect physical fitness results seeing a trainer only once in a while, would you?) That’s what Wondermind is here for—to give you easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every single day."

Wondermind will have people practice their mental fitness, use tools to support their overall mental health and have honest conversations with one another. They also have a free email subscription that has "Mental fitness guidance and candid conversations delivered to your inbox daily."