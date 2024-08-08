Are Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Dating? Rumors Sparked After Caught ‘Packing on the PDA’

Shaboozey and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together in New York City.

According to Page Six, the model and the country singer were seen "packing on the PDA" at Rema's album release party held at Musica nightclub.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer and Ratajkowski "were holding hands when they made their grand entrance, making it clear to other partygoers that they were an item."

Shaboozey and the actress were reportedly "dancing closely all night in the VIP section."

"They were definitely vibing and enjoying each other’s company all night; they weren’t trying to be discreet," an insider told the tabloid.

The rumored couple apparently first met in July at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. The exes called it quits in 2022. They share a son, Sylvester Apollo, 3.

Following her split from the film producer the 33-year-old was linked to comedian Pete Davidson, Eric André and pop superstar Harry Styles.

Meanwhile back in June, Shaboozey told an audience while performing in Cannes that he had recently experienced a breakup.

According to US Weekly, the 29-year-old shed some tears, telling the audience before performing his song "Let It Burn": "I’m sorry, I just had a breakup and this song gets me."

"She was amazing and helped me grow, but now it’s over," he added.