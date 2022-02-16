Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers will not be walking down the aisle. According to reports, the two have called off their engagement.

On Wednesday (Feb. 16), InTouch Weekly reported that the former pair are going their separate ways.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source told the outlet. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Another insider noted that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is an "independent guy" and that he actually got "cold feet" about his upcoming wedding to the Big Little Lies actress. They noted that the pair "couldn't make it work" before adding, “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

Fans of Rodgers speculated that his Feb. 11 Instagram post alluded to their breakup.

"Extremely grateful for my life. 17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game," Rodgers wrote alongside a photo of him in a suit. "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support."

According to E! News, Woodley was spotted without her engagement ring back in October 2021.

Woodley and Rodgers kept their relationship extremely private.

It wasn't until February 2021 that Rodgers revealed they were in a relationship. He did this during his acceptance speech for the Most Valuable Player the 10th Annual NFL Honors.