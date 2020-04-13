Shailene Woodley Reveals She Was in an Open Relationship

Shailene Woodley revealed that she was previously in an open relationship.

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Endings, Beginnings. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the film will be released digitally on April 17. The film follows Daphne (Woodley), who is trying to decide between which best friend she should date: Jack (Jamie Dornan) or Frank (Sebastian Stan).

The 28-year-old compared her character's position to her own real life in a new interview with the ​​New York Times. "Listen, I’m someone who has experienced both an open relationship and a deeply monogamous relationship in my life, and I think we’re in a day and age where there should be no rules except for the ones designed by two people in a partnership — or three people, whatever floats your boat," she said.

"But there has to be a level of responsibility in any relationship dynamic, and that responsibility is simply honesty and communication and trust," she added. "Apart from that, it’s really none of our business what people choose to do with their lives."

The reporter mentioned that she felt like the character should just date both of the men in the film and Woodley agreed.

"Absolutely," she exclaimed. "We’re societally conditioned to assume that one person can be our end-all, be-all. This is a concept I’ve been thinking about often right now, because I’m very much single [after being in a relationship for years with rugby player Ben Volavola], and I’ve chosen to be single for a while. The idea of being with someone … is it only because you’ve fallen in love with that person, or because there’s a newness to understanding yourself because of what that person can offer you?"