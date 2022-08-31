Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox.

However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger man after they disagreed about her decision to refrain from using wrinkle-erasing injections.

Stone shared that when her date asked if she used Botox, she responded, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

"I saw him one more time after that, and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore. If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit," Stone told the magazine.

Stone was no stranger to using injectables in the past. However, a near-death experience led her to banish Botox forever.

"There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff. Then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage, and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," Stone shared.

The frightening experience altered her view of Botox. She no longer saw the injectable as a "cute luxury," but instead "some kind of massive, painful neurological need."

Today, Stone feels more confident than ever, happily celebrating her natural aging with fans on social media.

In late July, she posted a photo of her standing topless at a pool.

"Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day," she captioned the pic.

"I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you're 45, and people walk by you like you're not there," she told Vogue Arabia of the viral image.