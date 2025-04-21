A country singer recently revealed that when The Voice first launched, she turned down an offer to serve as a coach.

Sheryl Crow has shared that the timing wasn't right for her to join the hit NBC reality singing competition when it first began airing back in 2011.

"I had a newborn and did not want to move back to L.A.," Crow told People while attending the A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event in Nashville, Tenn., on April 16.

Crow's son Levi is now 14 years old. She is also mom to son Wyatt, 18.

"Actually, that's not true. He [son Levi] was about 2 years old and I didn't want to move back to L.A., and so I didn't do it. And I have not really entertained it since then because we have a busy life here and normalcy is really lovely," the "Soak Up the Sun" singer added.

READ MORE: Adam Levine Needs Blake Shelton’s Help After Landing Country Singer on ‘The Voice’

However, in an ironic twist of fate, Crow joins The Voice this season as a mega mentor alongside fellow country superstar LeAnn Rimes.

"I loved mentoring. It was a blast, and I absolutely adore [The Voice coach] Kelsea [Ballerini]," Crow told People.

This season marks Rimes' first time on the U.S. version of the show.

The "How Do I Live" singer has served as a coach on both the Australian and U.K. versions of the competition.

READ MORE: ‘The Voice': Popular Team Blake Member Dies by Suicide

Crow, on the other hand, previously acted as a team advisor for longtime coach Blake Shelton during Season 4 in 2013.

Team Blake member Danielle Bradbery ultimately won that season, becoming the youngest competitor to do so at the age of 16.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8PM (EST) on NBC.