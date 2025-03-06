Adam Levine Needs Blake Shelton After Landing Country Singer on ‘The Voice': ‘Help Me’

Adam Levine has gone country! The Voice coach finally landed a country artist since his TV nemesis Blake Shelton is no longer an option for the contestants.

Trevon Dawson flawlessly performed Bailey Zimmerman's "Religiously" for his blind audition, and Levine, the final coach with one spot left scooped him up.

Kelsea Ballerini, who urged the Maroon 5 frontman to turn his chair for the 17-year-old, gushed over his performance.

"Well hey, cowboy. You arguably had the highest stakes performance because our teams are full. There is one spot left for this season and it's Adam's and he is tough because Blake [Shelton] has broken his heart over and over and over again," the "Miss Me More" singer began.

Watch Trevon Dawson's 'The Voice' Blind Audition:

"That's a long time of loving a genre that you just don't get to do because Blake... I think he has a lot to work through but maybe this is fate," Ballerini continued.

Following Dawson's audition, Levine stated that the country hopeful was the "perfect person to round out" his team.

"He has one of these young country voices that I hear a lot. You listen to the guys that are killing it right now in country music, and I think he can do it. I can't wait to coach country. We're gonna kick a–," the "She Will Be Loved" singer said.

Levine admitted that he might be out of his league when coaching a country artist and needs Shelton's guidance.

"I'm going to call my friend Blake Shelton, and I'm going to be like, 'Hey stupid. Help me,'" the pop-rock singer added.

The Voice Battle Rounds begin on Monday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.