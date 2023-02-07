Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke

Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram.

On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing the cheating scandal.

"I was a huge Maroon 5 fan, and I'm glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage. How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?" she said, followed by a creepy, haunting version of the band's hit "She Will Be Loved."

"LOL," Prinsloo commented on the post, taking it in stride.

The guest was later revealed to be actor Adam Devine, who shares a similar name with the Maroon 5 rocker.

"It's Adam Devine, not Adam Levine, thank f---ing God," Cooper joked in another post.

Levine made headlines in September 2022 when an influencer and model named Sumner Stroh accused him of cheating on his wife with her via Instagram and TikTok.

Naturally, his messages became memes shortly after.

The allegations first went viral on TikTok before spreading across social media. Stroh claimed she had been involved with the singer for over a year.

She also claimed that he told her he wanted to name his then-unborn child after her.

After Stroh's revelations went viral, a handful of other women exposed their alleged Instagram DM conversations with the musician, in which he appeared to flirt with them.

"A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine said in a statement at the time.

Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's third child recently, which a source confirmed to People in January 2023. The couple also share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

"After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby," a source told People last month.

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in July 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Jonah Hill.

Prinsloo has never spoken publicly about the allegations.