Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have Always Been Plagued by Cheating Rumors

With the new cheating allegations involving Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, his marriage to Behati Prinsloo is being scrutinized.

On Monday, Stroh posted a TikTok exposing their alleged affair and Instagram DMs.

Meanwhile, Levine posted a statement to Instagram where he denied having an affair but admitted to "crossing the line" and speaking to people other than his wife in a "flirtatious manner."

Levine concluded the statement by saying he's working on his marriage with Prinsloo and they "will get through it."

However, this isn't the first time that rumors of cheating have plagued the couple.

In 2015, a rumor swirled that Levine was attracted to The Voice contestant Amy Vachal, according to Korea Portal.

At the time, Levine saved Vachal from elimination on the talent show, and then tried to keep "their interactions cool," according to the unconfirmed rumor.

It was also claimed by anonymous sources that Prinsloo couldn't take her husband's flirting with women.

A source allegedly said at the time, "Adam's acting like the same playboy he was before they wed, and that's a problem for his wife."

"[Behati] found out he was chatting up girls. She was livid and they had a huge fight. It's a sore spot for her," the alleged source also said in a statement that closely mirrors the hot water Levine is in currently.

Then, in 2016, OK! magazine reported that Levine was spotted with a "mystery woman" in Brazil.

The magazine reported that Levine was seen having poolside drinks with his bandmates and the apparent mystery woman while Prinsloo was home pregnant.

Another unconfirmed rumor circulated in 2016 regarding fellow The Voice judge Miley Cyrus.

Parent Herald claimed the couple were "plagued with divorce rumors" after a rumor that Levine was seen "making out" with Cyrus on set.

During that time, Cyrus was in an on-again, off-again relationship with her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

However, the publication noted that the rumor seemed to be unfounded.