Adam Levine Admitted He Was Unfaithful in Old Interview: ‘I Have Cheated’

More than a decade before his recent affair scandal, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine revealed he was a cheater and didn't believe in monogamy.

In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the musician admitted he had cheated on a partner (or perhaps multiple partners) before.

"Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," Levine said.

"People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it," he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, referred to himself as "emotionally confused" and shared his ability to detach from certain things was both his best and "worst feature."

Levine's old comments have gone viral after Instagram model Sumner Stroh recently claimed she was in an adulterous relationship with Levine for "about a year."

In a TikTok posted Monday (Sept. 19), Stroh shared alleged screenshots of direct messages between her and Levine. She also claimed Levine had asked her if he could name his next child after her.

After Stroh's allegations went public, in a statement posted to Instagram the "She Will Be Loved" singer denied having an affair but did admit he "crossed the line" and "became inappropriate."

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together," he wrote.

Levine is currently married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo. They've been married since 2014 and have two daughters together: Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6. They are currently expecting a third child.

Shortly after he released his statement, Levine and Prinsloo were spotted out together. Prinsloo has not commented on the allegations as of publishing.