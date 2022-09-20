Adam Levine Addresses Sumner Stroh Affair Allegations: ‘I Crossed a Line’

Adam Levine has responded to allegations that he cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Stroh posted a TikTok video detailing the alleged affair, saying she was "naive" and "easily manipulated" due to being new to LA.

On Instagram, Levine shared a story Tuesday that denied an affair but admitted to "crossing the line."

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote.

He said he did not have an affair but "crossed the line during a regrettable period" of his life.

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he claimed.

He went on to proclaim that his wife and family mean everything to him and noted that he was apparently also "naive and stupid" to "risk the only thing that truly matters."

"I take full responsibility," he said in conclusion. "We will get through it."

Read the full statement, below:

The post comes after Stroh posted screenshots that showed Levine allegedly telling her he wanted to name his third child after her. Prinsloo is currently pregnant.

Stroh claimed the alleged affair went on for over a year.

Both Stroh and Levine have since faced backlash online for the allegations.

Stroh has posted a follow-up video to her original post with an apology to Prinsloo and her children, but many fans have noticed old posts of hers that were seemingly clues to the model's relationship with Levine.

Another Instagram model has also posted what appear to be screenshots of messages between her and Levine in which she calls him "babe" and he tells her he doesn't "make out with people other than my wife."