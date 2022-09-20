Adam Levine’s Alleged Ex-Mistress Sumner Stroh Posted Video With Maroon 5 Song One Month Before Coming Forward With Affair Claims: ‘You Can’t Stay Away From Me’

In videos that have now been deleted, the alleged ex-mistress of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was caught using ironic Maroon 5 songs on her TikTok during the time the affair apparently occurred.

Sumner Stroh posted the first video in 2021, set to the song "Beautiful Mistakes" and captioned it, "I look at my life and just laugh sometimes."

The second video was posted in August of this year, a month before the cheating allegations came out from Stroh herself.

She posted a TikTok set to "Animals," a Maroon 5 song about an obsessive sexual relationship, using the verse that says "You can pretend it's meant to be, but you can't stay away from me."

Stroh captioned this video "A lil too specific," enhancing the irony of the lyrics.

A friend of Stroh's was also caught seemingly referring to Levine's wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, in the comments of Stroh's Instagram just days before Prinsloo announced her third pregnancy.

"Victoria Secret who??" the woman wrote. Stroh replied that the comment made her "blush."

Stroh has been the subject of backlash since she posted a TikTok telling the world about her alleged affair with Levine on Monday.

In one response video, a user under the name @keshasnumberonefan said, "I wanna know why you were so concerned about the image that this was gonna portray of you and how you didn't want this to come out..."

She goes on to show Stroh apparently deciding to monetize her content just after the allegations were made.

Stroh also made a follow-up video after receiving criticism from the internet, especially her TikTok comments, which called her out for getting involved with a publicly married man.

"It's no secret he's been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children," read the top comment, which Stroh used to make a part two video on TikTok.

"The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over," Stroh said in the video.